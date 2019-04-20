Vignarajah proposes regulating, taxing marijuana in Baltimore

Thiru Vignarajah, who says he will run for mayor of Baltimore, said he would issue permits for and tax the city’s marijuana trade.

In a position paper — timed for April 20, or 4/20 — Vignarajah said taxing marijuana could create well-paying jobs, reduce overdoses of other drugs, and fund universal pre-kindergarten for every child in Baltimore.

He said Colorado and other states have issued permits and taxed the sale of marijuana despite the continued federal prohibition. “It’s time for Baltimore to lead, not follow,” Vignarajah writes.

Vignarajah, who as a former federal and city prosecutor went after drug crimes, says “the war on drugs has been a colossal failure.”

He calls for permits to be prioritized for “historically-disadvantaged business owners of color” and those willing to hire employees with non-violent criminal records who are seeking legitimate employment opportunities.

He estimates the market would produce $250 million in revenue for the city, and allow the city to get in front of what he calls “inevitable” statewide legalization. All tax proceeds should be “strictly dedicated” to universal pre-K for every 3- or 4-year-old, to school repairs and improvements, and to fund endowments at historically black colleges.

Vignarajah, a former deputy Maryland attorney general, called on the city prosecutor’s office to stop prosecuting marijuana charges during his campaign for Baltimore state’s attorney in 2018. He finished third in that race. Marilyn Mosby, who won re-election as state’s attorney, announced earlier this year that her office would stop prosecuting marijuana possession cases regardless of amount if there’s no evidence of intent to distribute.

Vignarajah is the first person to announce a candidacy in the 2020 mayor’s race. He has not formally filed to run.

