Baltimore sues Trump administration over immigration policy

The city of Baltimore filed a lawsuit Wednesday against the Trump administration, alleging it “unlawfully and secretly” made a change to immigration law.

The suit, filed in U.S. District Court in Maryland, alleges that the Trump administration has moved to restrict the admission of immigrants applying for a U.S. visa, according to a news release. The release says that the Trump administration amended immigration law to allow consular officers to take into account whether visa applicants or their family members received non-cash benefits for the U.S. government.

“Baltimore is a welcoming City, known for embracing immigrants and also benefiting from their many contributions,” Mayor Catherine E. Pugh said in a statement. “This effort by the Trump Administration to create additional obstacles to those seeking to live in Baltimore is an affront to the ideals and principles on which this nation was founded.”

The city has filed the lawsuit in connection with the nonprofit Democracy Forward.

