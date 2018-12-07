Donald Trump to visit Baltimore for first time since becoming president, mayor's office says

President Donald Trump is planning to visit Baltimore next week, his first trip to the city since taking office, a spokesman for the mayor confirmed Friday.

Spokesman Greg Tucker said Mayor Catherine Pugh had been told about the planned visit by the Baltimore Police Department and had not personally been notified by the White House.

Tucker said he did not have any more details, including which day Trump would visit.

Trump came to Baltimore in 2016 as a presidential candidate — attending a National Guard Association conference — and then again in December 2016 as president-elect for the annual Army-Navy football game.

On that second trip, Pugh met briefly with Trump, handing him a letter detailing the city’s infrastructure needs and a Baltimore pin.

“When he stepped out of his vehicle, I was the only elected official there,” Pugh recalled later. “He walked over to me and I said, ‘I am the mayor of Baltimore,’ and he said, ‘I know.’”

