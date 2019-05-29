22 candidates seek to fill City Council vacancy, in final step of Baltimore's post-Pugh political shuffle

There are 22 candidates to fill a vacancy on the Baltimore City Council created when Democrat Brandon Scott became council president, including an aide to Scott, one of his former electoral opponents and a daughter of a veteran state delegate.

Scott’s office provided a list Tuesday of the candidates for the 2nd District seat in Northeast Baltimore.

They will make their case Thursday evening before a 13-member Vacancy Nominating Committee that will recommend a nominee to the council. The committee members include Democratic council members Shannon Sneed and Zeke Cohen, as well as representatives of neighborhood associations in the 2nd District.

Filling the vacancy is the last stage of a political office shuffle in Baltimore that began May 2, when Democrat Catherine Pugh resigned as mayor.

The council president’s office declined to release the applications or resumes for the candidates, saying they are considered personnel records under state law.

The hopefuls include Danielle McCray, who worked in Scott’s office when he was a councilman. She’s also the younger sister of Democratic state Sen. Cory McCray of Baltimore, a friend and close ally of Scott’s.

Danielle McCray said in the five years she’s worked for Scott on policy and constituent issues, she has been “just doing the work and I want to continue it.”

Chanel A. Branch, a daughter of Democratic Del. Talmadge Branch of Baltimore, is also seeking the seat. Branch works for the state in a role she said has prepared her to serve the district as its council member.

“I’m just ready to hit the ground running,” she said.

Among the other candidates are Cody Dorsey, a former member of the Baltimore youth commission; Sharita Daniels Obiora, who ran against Scott in 2011 for the seat; Glenda S. Curtis, an aide in the City Council president’s office; and Tamira Dunn, a city health department employee who was already planning to seek the seat in next year’s election.

When Pugh resigned, Democratic Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young became mayor. Scott then secured Young’s old job in a competition with Democratic Council Vice President Sharon Middleton.

Here’s the full list of candidates provided by Scott’s office:

Ronald N. Bailey

Chanel A. Branch

Tamblyn G. Butler

Glenda S. Curtis

Christina Delgado

Cody L. Dorsey

Tamira Dunn

Wesley D. Hawkins

Mark M. Hunter III

Eric M. James

Cynthia E. Johnson

Rodney Leach

Camille Loya

Danielle McCray

Nicholas L. Miles

Sharita Daniels Obiora

Allen O. Phillip Jr.

Cassey A. Richardson

Bobbi Jo Syms

Dexter T. Walker

Gary Williams

Randi Williams

