Baltimore city employees union: Under ransomware attack, 'workforce has significantly slowed down'

The head of the City Union of Baltimore said Thursday that a ransomware attack on city computers this week has left many employees all but unable to do their jobs.

“The workforce has significantly slowed down because there’s no way for the members to do the work,” union President Antoinette Ryan-Johnson said. “Not all of them, a lot.”

There was no official update Thursday on the ransomware attack, which appeared Tuesday morning. City officials have declined to say how widespread the problems were, saying to do so could expose information about potential vulnerabilities.

But Ryan-Johnson said her understanding is that “for the most part every department” has been affected.

“I don’t think anyone in the city has capability to use computers and pretty much that’s what we do all day,” she said.

The union represents some 3,100 employees of city agencies and the Baltimore public school system. Ryan-Johnson said the school system has not been impacted. The city has more than 13,500 workers; other unions represent the police and fire departments, for instance.

Ransomware works by encrypting files on the victim’s computer. Hackers then demand payment to share digital keys to unlock the files. The mayor’s office has said the city won’t pay.

City employees have been without access to email since Tuesday. Credit card payment systems are not working, which Ryan-Johnson said is the most visible impact of the problem for the public.

Friday is payday for some city employees. Ryan-Johnson has been told paychecks will go out, but she was not reassured.

“I’m praying,” she said.

Like the public, Ryan-Johnson said employees have been given no information about when the computer issues might be resolved.

“We have not been given a definite time frame,” she said. “It’s frustrating.”

