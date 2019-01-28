Who are Baltimore Mayor Pugh's top campaign donors?

With more than a year to go until Baltimore’s next mayoral primary, Mayor Catherine Pugh has revealed she has nearly $1 million in her campaign coffers.

But where did the money come from?

Her top benefactors since the last mayoral election in 2016 — those who gave $4,000 or more — come from a variety of fields, including finance, property development and legal affairs.

Many of Pugh’s biggest donors came from outside Baltimore. Some, like the California-based head of an e-cigarette company, are based outside the state.

Financial institutions

Perhaps Pugh’s biggest financial backer is Columbia financier J.P. Grant, who has given in the past to Pugh and to former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake. With contributions from Grant, his wife, his son, a company controlled by another son, and an executive at his company, Pugh raised $29,000. Grant said he has asked others to donate, but he declined to disclose their names.

A company called E&M Investments, which has a Baltimore address, contributed $4,000.

Stores and businesses

A group of Korean businessmen, many of them liquor store owners, has given a total of more than $50,000. A $20,000 dinner Pugh attended was followed by a golfing fundraiser with some of the group during the week of Thanksgiving, netting an additional $27,000. A Baltimore police detective who is the group’s spokesman gave $6,000 this month.

The Columbia-based owners of a McDonald’s franchise and their company chipped in $18,000.

Kevin Burns, the chief executive of e-cigarette company Juul Labs Inc. in San Francisco, and his wife, Kathryn, gave $12,000.

Two donors associated with a plumbing and heating company gave $9,000.

Real estate developers

Partners with Caves Valley Partners, one of the companies overhauling Cross Street Market, gave a total of $11,000. Seawall Development, which is overseeing the reconstruction of Lexington Market, and Seawall Property Management gave $10,000.

Contractor Jeffrey Hargrave has given her $5,500 and his firm gave an additional $6,000.

Mark H. Dambly, president of a property development firm based in Philadelphia, gave $6,000.

Sean Davis, principal at Morris & Ritchie Associates, contributed $5,000.

Howard Brown of David S. Brown Enterprises Ltd. gave $4,000, while a political action committee formed by David S. Brown Enterprises provided an additional $1,000.

Law firms

Personal injury lawyer Jonathan Schochor and his firm gave $12,000. Partners at the downtown law firm of Silverman, Thompson, Slutkin, White have given a total of $13,000.

Members of the law offices of Peter Angelos gave $5,000 in total, while the law firm Murphy, Falcon & Murphy $4,000.

LLCs and other donors

Two limited liability corporations listed as sharing an address — MCS Fort Avenue LLC and Refinery Canton LLC — together gave $8,000.

10 N. Third Street, LLC, based in Towson, gave $6,000, while the Halp Ridgely Water and Sewer Utility Co. also gave $6,000.

Lydell D. Mitchell, who lives in Baltimore, gave $6,000.

Individual donors affiliated with Johns Hopkins University have given more than $10,000.

