News Maryland Politics

Lawyer for Baltimore Mayor Pugh announces news conference for Thursday at his office

Colin Campbell
Contact Reporter

A lawyer for Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh says he will hold a news conference Thursday at his downtown office.

Steve Silverman talked with reporters Wednesday after he emerged from the Democratic mayor’s Ashburton home.

He declined to say if the mayor has made any decision about whether to resign or stay in office.

Pugh has been on paid leave for a month for health reasons, but is also under investigation by the FBI, the IRS and the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor.

This article will be updated.

Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad
63°