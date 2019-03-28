For first time, Baltimore Mayor Pugh apologizes for her Healthy Holly book deal with Maryland medical system

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh on Thursday apologized for upsetting the people of Baltimore with a book deal with the University of Maryland Medical System, but said the transaction was properly executed in an effort to help children improve their health.

“In hindsight, this arrangement with the University of Maryland Medical System was a regrettable mistake,” Pugh said at an evening news conference at City Hall.

Pugh provided documents that she says detail the production of the books and their delivery to the Baltimore City Public School System beginning in 2011.

Pugh joined the medical system’s board in 2001. She said Thursday that she brought her idea for the book to a fellow board member before the medical system agreed to purchase 20,000 copies of the first book in 2011.

At the news conference, she said the book was part of her “shared mission” with the medical system to educate school children about exercise and healthy eating.

The school system has said it never asked for the books and that nearly 9,000 are in boxes in a warehouse on Pulaski Highway.

“I’m making arrangements to pick up” those books to make them available to students, Pugh said. “The Healthy Holly initiative was never about books. It was about a lifestyle.”

“I apologize that I’ve done something to upset the people, the people of Baltimore,” the mayor said during the 20-minute news conference.

An advisor had said earlier in the week that when Pugh addressed the controversy, she would answer questions from reporters. But she ended her remarks by saying that because the deal was being investigated, a lawyer advised her to take no questions.

The mayor publicly addressed the controversy for the first time since The Baltimore Sun reported March 13 that the University of Maryland Medical System paid her $500,000 for 100,000 copies of her self-published Healthy Holly books.

Under the no-bid deal, the medical system made five $100,000 payments to Pugh from 2011 to 2018, each for 20,000 copies of her books at $5 each. For most of that period, she was a member of the state Senate but did not report the earnings on annual General Assembly financial disclosure forms.

After the story broke, Pugh resigned her seat on the UMMS board, returned $100,000 to the medical system and amended all of her Senate disclosure forms to report her company, Healthy Holly LLC and the book deal.

Pugh previously said the books were distributed to schools and daycare centers.

But numerous other public and private schools and daycare organizations said they did not recall ever receiving copies.

On Monday, a retired state corruption investigator filed a complaint against Pugh with the Office of the State Prosecutor alleging that her failure to include the book deal on the ethics forms constituted perjury.

UMMS inconsistently reported the purchases in its annual tax forms filed with the Internal Revenue Service, which requires nonprofits to disclose all business transactions with board members. The medical system initially reported the deal properly by saying it had paid $100,000 to Pugh for the books. But in two subsequent filings, the hospital system characterized the deals as two separate $100,000 grants — one to Healthy Holly LLC and one to city schools. The medical system did not disclose that Pugh benefited from those transactions, as required.

The medical system said it is reviewing all of its contracts with board members, including why it described the deal with Healthy Holly LLC a grant.

Pugh was one of nine members of the UMMS board who had business deals with the hospital network worth hundreds of thousands to millions of dollars each, the Sun found. In addition to Pugh, two other members of the board have resigned since the deals were brought to light. Four others have taken a leave of absence. The medical system’s CEO, Robert A. Chrencik, was also placed on leave.

