Baltimore Mayor Pugh 'outraged' by shooting of 5-year-old girl, sister of 7-year-old killed in July

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh said she was shocked when she learned that a 5-year-old girl wounded in a shootout Monday night was the sister of 7-year-old Taylor Hayes, who was killed in a shooting earlier this year.

“A 5-year-old being shot in our streets? How bad does it have to get,” the mayor said. “I’m outraged.”

Pugh said she visited 5-year-old Amy Hayes in the hospital Monday night and was stunned to learn of her relationship with Taylor Hayes.

“I was shocked,” Pugh said. “Absolutely shocked. No child should have to live through this. No child should have to experience this.”

Amy Hayes was on her way to a corner store in the 1000 block of McKean Ave. in West Baltimore to buy snacks around 6:20 p.m. when police said she was caught in the middle of a shootout and wounded. She was shot in the groin and is expected to survive her injuries.

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun Amy Hayes' doll lays next to police shooting tags near where the 5-year-old was shot in West Baltimore on Monday night Amy Hayes' doll lays next to police shooting tags near where the 5-year-old was shot in West Baltimore on Monday night (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

She dropped a doll she was carrying, and a photo of the toy lying next to a police evidence marker is an already indelible image of the violence that mars the city’s streets.

The mayor urged witnesses to come forward and for those involved to lay down their weapons.

“If you saw something, say something,” she said. “We’ve got to stop this. We’ve got to stop the shooting. Put the guns down. If this is a drug war it needs to stop.”

Taylor Hayes was fatally shot while sitting in the backseat of a car in Southwest Baltimore in July. Keon Gray, 29, has been charged with murder in her death and is awaiting trial.

