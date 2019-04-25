Attorney for Baltimore Mayor Pugh says she's not 'lucid' enough to make a decision about resigning

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh remains in poor health and is not “lucid” enough to make a decision about whether to resign, but could do so next week, her attorney said late Thursday afternoon.

“She is leaning toward making the best decision in the best interest in the citizens of Baltimore City,” Steve Silverman, Pugh’s attorney, said.

Silverman addressed reporters after emerging from an hourlong meeting with the mayor at her home on Ellamont Road in Ashburton, which was raided by the FBI and the IRS on Thursday. He said she met with her doctor at home Thursday and plans to do so again Friday.

Pugh announced April 1 that she was taking an indefinite leave of absence to recover from a case of pneumonia that left her hospitalized for five days. The leave came amid the growing controversy over sales of her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

Pugh remained at home Thursday during the raid. Agents also executed search warrants at City Hall, Pugh’s other home and offices of the mayor’s allies.

Silverman said the controversy has made it more difficult for Pugh to recover her health, and that she now has bronchitis in addition to pneumonia. He said the mayor and her attorneys on Thursday discussed the option of her stepping down to focus on her recovery.

“She is generally aware that there is a consensus that she should resign,” Silverman said. “For people to make material decisions in their life, they have to be at a certain level of stability.”

He said he had not seen the federal search warrant for the raid on Pugh’s home. But he said he was not concerned about the items removed from her house during the search.

“There was nothing incriminating that came out of her home,” Silverman said.

Baltimore Sun reporter Ian Duncan contributed to this article.

Federal agents executed search warrants at Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's home as well as the Maryland Center for Adult Training and other locations on Tuesday, April 25, 2019.

