Three City Hall aides to Baltimore Mayor Pugh suspended

Three City Hall aides to Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh have been suspended with pay, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The aides are Gary Brown Jr. and Poetri Deal, who work in the city’s lobbying office, and Afra Vance-White, who is the city’s director of external relations, the source said.

Pugh is on an indefinite leave of absence as she recovers from pneumonia.

Asked about the suspensions Wednesday, Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who is serving as acting mayor, called the action a personnel decision and referred questions to the city solicitor.

“I cannot discuss that,” Young said.

In 2017, Brown pleaded guilty to a campaign finance charge after the Maryland State Prosecutor’s office found he had used family members bank accounts to donate $18,000 to Pugh’s mayoral campaign.

The three aides were also board members of the Maryland Center for Adult Training, a nonprofit job-training program that Pugh was also involved in.

Vance-White’s annual salary is $117,300, Deal is paid $100,737 and Brown $62,220, according to city records.

The suspensions are the latest personnel move since Young took over as acting mayor last week. On Friday, James Smith, Pugh’s chief of strategic alliances, submitted his resignation, offering to stay in his role until April 19 to help Young transition into his new role.

