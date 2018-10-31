Northwest Baltimore polling place relocates due to vandalism

A polling place in Northwest Baltimore’s Towanda-Grantley neighborhood is being relocated because of vandalism, according to the Baltimore City Board of Elections.

The polling center for precincts 24 and 25 in Ward 15 was originally housed at the Towanda Recreation Center at 4100 Towanda Ave.

It will now be located across the street at the Creative City Public Charter School at 2810 Shirley Ave.

Early voting in Maryland continues through Thursday. The general election is Nov. 6.

