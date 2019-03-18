Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby to stand trial in case of prosecutor who says she was unjustly fired

A trial is to begin Monday in a lawsuit brought by a former Baltimore prosecutor who says she was unfairly fired by State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby over politics.

The lawsuit stretches back to 2015, when Keri Borzilleri first accused Mosby of the political firing. A city prosecutor for nine years, she was fired without cause four days after Mosby took office, Borzilleri says.

Borzilleri had openly supported her boss, former State's Attorney Gregg Bernstein, whom Mosby beat in the 2014 primary election. Borzilleri had also put a campaign sign for Bernstein in her yard and hosted a gathering of his supporters. Photos of the event went on Facebook.

She first sued Mosby in federal court, claiming the state’s attorney violated her rights to free speech and free association. But a federal appeals court sided with Mosby and found prosecutors are policymakers, exempt from First Amendment political protections.

Borzilleri has since brought her case to Baltimore Circuit Court. She is seeking unspecified damages. A jury trial is scheduled to begin Monday morning.

Borzilleri attorney, Stacey Grigsby of Washington, declined to comment.

The office of the Maryland Attorney General is defending Mosby, and a spokeswoman there declined to comment.

In statements from her office, Mosby has said that it’s the prerogative of a new administration to make personnel changes.

