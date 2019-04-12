Up from the East Side: After 23 years in Baltimore politics, Jack Young is mayor — for now

Jack Young’s 23-year rise to the top of Baltimore’s political pyramid has hardly been meteoric.

But after beginning his City Council career in 1996 with residents of his own district plotting his downfall, Young has endured through redistricting, a criminal case that brought down a mayor, a riot that ended the reelection ambitions of another, and a generational shift in the city’s politics that followed the disorder.

Now a scandal over children’s books and a case of pneumonia have brought low a third mayor — and thrust Young, the council president, into the city’s top job for some indeterminate period of time.

Young has spent his first two weeks in the new job adjusting to the pace.

“I think I’m prepared for this,” said Young, who during Mayor Catherine Pugh’s leave of absence has the title of ex officio mayor. “But I still think I’m running myself ragged. And I’m going to slow the pace down because number one, I want to keep stabilizing the city.”

The 64-year-old Bernard C. “Jack” Young is the first politician to emerge from East Baltimore and reach the mayor’s office since Clarence “Du” Burns in 1987. Young doesn’t hold a college degree and speaks casually even in formal settings, resorting frequently to double negatives.

Former Councilman Carl Stokes, a longtime friend, said Young’s style has led plenty of people to look down on him, just as they did Burns.

“There are other people who quite frankly are demeaning to Jack as if he’s not sharp enough or something to be the mayor of the city,” Stokes said. “They are so wrong.”

Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun Bernard C. "Jack" Young has risen through city politics for 23 years, starting in an East Side Democratic club. He became ex officio mayor April 1 when Catherine Pugh, citing health reasons, went on leave amid a scandal over sales of her "Healthy Holly" books. Bernard C. "Jack" Young has risen through city politics for 23 years, starting in an East Side Democratic club. He became ex officio mayor April 1 when Catherine Pugh, citing health reasons, went on leave amid a scandal over sales of her "Healthy Holly" books. (Kenneth K. Lam / Baltimore Sun)

I think I’m prepared for this. ... I’m going to slow the pace down because number one, I want to keep stabilizing the city. — Bernard C. "Jack" Young, Baltimore's ex officio mayor

Above all, those who’ve worked with him say Young is dedicated to constituent service, troubleshooting the problems residents have that threaten to make their lives miserable: garbage not collected, a streetlight that doesn’t work.

Councilwoman Mary Pat Clarke hired Young when she was city council president in the late 1980s. Young worked days at Johns Hopkins Hospital as an administrator in the radiology department and evenings and weekends for Clarke.

Young would attend East Baltimore community meetings and church gatherings in Clarke’s stead, reporting back to her on who had problems. “He would call every day, all the time about these constituent cases,” Clarke said. “He really cared about those people.”

Young grew up the fifth of 10 children, who were crammed into bunk beds in a succession of rowhouses in the Gay Street and Oliver neighborhoods. He can still rattle off the addresses on Eager Street, Barnes Street and Broadway — two of which have since been erased as the area has been remade and one that’s home to a house reclaimed from abandonment in recent years.

An uncle dubbed the energetic Young “Jackrabbit.” Later, Young said, “I dropped the damn rabbit. I got too old to be called Jackrabbit.”

Now he’s almost universally known as Jack.

Young attended Dunbar High School until 11th grade, then got his diploma from Northern High School. But to anyone who says he’s not a true Poet, he can answer by whipping out the bright yellow Dunbar student ID he still carries in his wallet, his teenage face smiling through the lamination.

All his life Young has attended United Baptist Church; 39 years ago he married Darlene Young at the church. They have two children and three grandchildren.

Young recalls a series of jobs he held as a teenager that took him out into the neighborhood: digging up worms to sell as fish bait, hawking the News-American, shining shoes, working at a grocery store and making Coke cans in a factory. Eventually he landed at Hopkins, first washing pots and serving food, then working in the mailroom before becoming a file clerk in the radiology department.

Ex officio Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young through the years as a Baltimore politician.

There he rose to management, helping transition the archives from film to digital.

Young says he has mixed feelings about Hopkins. On the one hand it provided him three decades of steady employment blocks away from his home, but it’s also a powerful institution that has imposed its vision of progress on the surrounding neighborhood.

The difficult relationship — laid bare in the recent debate over whether Hopkins should be allowed its own police force — has improved in recent years, Young says, but he adds, “There’s still some trust factors.”

As he built his career at Hopkins, Young was also forging the beginnings of a political career in the world of East Baltimore’s Democratic Party clubs. He first joined the East End Forum and then its sometime rival, the more powerful Eastside Democratic Organization, which was led by Burns.

The clubs mobilized campaign workers and raised money. And to those who came up through the system, they served to screen and school potential candidates for office and kept them in check once they were elected.

Stokes recalled Young being held back from running in some instances, a turn-taking ethos Young would also face later in his career.

“In a real sense, Jack was a soldier until the time was right for him to become a leader,” Stokes said.

The Eastside club blocked Young from running in the 1995 election for one of three seats in what was then the City Council’s 2nd District. But when one of the three took a job in the city comptroller’s office, Young’s allies arranged for him to fill the vacancy.

Young’s council career got off to a rocky start, The Sun reported at the time. On his first day, the council president wouldn’t give him an office and voters in the mostly white northern and western parts of the district fretted that Young wouldn’t represent their interests. They failed in an effort to push him out.

In 1999, Young won his first election. Then in 2003, under a plan pushed by activist groups hoping to weaken incumbents, the council’s six three-member districts were split into 14 single seats. That pitted Young against one of his council colleagues, Pamela Carter. Members of the Eastside club chided her for challenging him.

“This disloyalty piece is bothering me,” then state-Sen. Nathaniel McFadden told The Sun at the time.

Young won the race and began championing causes that affected poor and working people. In 2005, he raised the idea of barring the sale of water bill debts to investors who can seize people’s homes. The General Assembly took that step this year.