Now officially Baltimore mayor, Jack Young inherits city's problems — particularly violent crime

Bernard C. “Jack” Young became the 51st mayor of Baltimore on Thursday, his new role made official by Catherine Pugh’s resignation.

The city council president has been serving as acting mayor — to generally positive reviews — since Pugh announced April 1 she was taking a leave of absence to fight pneumonia.

Young, like Pugh a Democrat, has dismissed some of her closest aides and sent other signals that he was settling into the job, but Pugh’s resignation ends the uncertainty that hung has over his leadership for the past five weeks.

The new mayor was in Detroit for an economic development conference when the moment finally arrived.

“I want people to know I'm dedicated to this city,” Young told The Baltimore Sun in a telephone interview, his first since becoming mayor. “I’ve always been dedicated to this city.”

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh announced Thursday that she was resigning effective immediately. The resignation comes as she faces a growing scandal over her sales of a self-published children’s book series.

He is scheduled to be back in Baltimore Sunday; he said it would be a waste of city money to come back earlier.

Young became mayor automatically Thursday, but a ceremonial swearing in is being planned for next week, possibly Thursday, at the War Memorial across from City Hall .

Full coverage: Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's 'Healthy Holly' scandal »

Young said his priorities will be bringing down crime and cleaning up the city. He said he plans to review the operations of every city agency, a process he expects to take four to six weeks.

“I need every citizen to be part of what I’m trying to do in terms of reducing crime and cleaning the city,” Young said. “Together we all can do it.”

Pugh announced her leave last month as Republican Gov. Larry Hogan was calling for a criminal investigation into sales of her self-published “Healthy Holly” children’s books. Pugh initially insisted she would return to work once her health improved, even as the City Council and others called on her to resign. Those calls grew louder last week after the FBI and the IRS raided her City Hall office and her houses.

Young has built a political career on a reputation for tenacious constituent service, a theme he has continued to emphasize as mayor, saying he demands dirty streets be cleaned when he spots them as he rides around the city.

I need every citizen to be part of what I’m trying to do in terms of reducing crime and cleaning the city. Together we can all do it. — Baltimore Mayor Jack Young

Repeatedly during his tenure as acting mayor he said, as he did again Wednesday: “The city’s moving forward. I’m at the helm and I’m moving the city forward.”

But in taking on the rest of Pugh’s term, which runs through December 2020, Young inherits full responsibility for the city’s many problems.

Chief among them is crime, including a persistently high homicide rate that Pugh struggled to drive down. This year, 93 people have been killed in Baltimore. That’s on par with last year, which saw 309 homicides by Dec. 31.

And total shootings, including those in which the victim survived, are up roughly 20 percent so far this year.

As acting mayor, Young has already seen examples of city violence at its worst. On Sunday, a gunman killed one person and wounded seven others at a West Baltimore cookout. The next day, Young apologized to people in that neighborhood who, he said, “get up early every day and do the right thing and are held hostage by a tiny fraction of individuals.”

George Nilson, a former city solicitor who handled Democrat Sheila Dixon’s resignation as mayor in 2010, said he expected the transition for Young to be smooth because he’s been handling the duties of the job for a month.

What's next for Catherine Pugh and Baltimore as she steps down as mayor and turns to face corruption probes »

“He is transitioning from himself, to himself,” Nilson said.

Young sent clear signals that he didn’t feel constrained by serving in an acting capacity.

He put half a dozen Pugh aides on leave, and confirmed that he later fired three of them. Another two — Pugh's chief of staff and the city’s top lobbyist — have since left city government.

And despite the city’s budget process having already begun, Young was planning to make changes to a proposal crafted while Pugh was in office.

Democratic Councilman Eric Costello, who chairs the budget committee, said he and Young have been discussing alterations to the city’s spending for the coming year, but declined to share details of the plans.

“Mayor Young’s been very involved in the budget process,” Costello said. “He’s obviously very familiar with it from his time on the council.”

Nina Kasniunas, a political scientist at Goucher College, cautioned that Young takes office without a mandate from the voters. That could limit his ability to begin pursuing his own vision for the city.

“It would just be really awkward,” Kasniunas said.

But Roger Hartley, dean of the University of Baltimore’s college of public affairs, has said that Young need not limit himself.

Young could use his time in charge to accomplish whatever legislative agenda he decides to set, Hartley said. The mayor could even broker deals with the council to pass legislation the Pugh administration opposed.

“If he wants to, he doesn’t have to say he just wants to keep the seat warm,” Hartley said.