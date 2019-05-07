Some Baltimore government IT systems offline

Some Baltimore government IT systems were offline Tuesday morning, but the cause and scale of the outage were not immediately clear.

The Department of Public Works tweeted that its email service was down.

When a water customer responded that they couldn’t get through on the phone to ask a billing question, the DPW account responded that the city’s IT office “says City is having connectivity issues this morning. Your problem with the phones may be related.”

James Bentley, a spokesman for Democratic Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, confirmed there was an outage but said he didn’t have further details.

