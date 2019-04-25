Baltimore Sun’s BEST party in 2 weeks
Maryland Gov. Hogan calls on Baltimore Mayor Pugh to resign following FBI raids: 'For the good of the city'

The Baltimore Sun

Gov. Larry Hogan is calling on Baltimore’s embattled Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign Thursday, a few hours after federal investigators raided her home and other locations including City Hall.

Pugh, 69, is under investigation by the Maryland Office of the State Prosecutor for sales of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books.

“Now more than ever, Baltimore City needs strong and responsible leadership,” Hogan said in a statement. “Mayor Pugh has lost the public trust. She is clearly not fit to lead.”

Hogan said Pugh must resign for the good of the city.

