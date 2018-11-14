Baltimore health department wasted $170,000 from lead paint fines on unused giveaways, travel, report finds

In the course of two years, the Baltimore Health Department wasted $170,000 that it raised by fining landlords for lead paint violations and charging attorneys for records to use in lead lawsuits, an investigation by the city’s inspector general found.

The money — which amounted to half the funds spent in 2017 and 2018 — was squandered on promotional goodies that went unused, excessive travel for department managers, and parties and gifts for staff, according a summary of the inspector general’s investigation released Wednesday.

The investigation centers on the department’s Office of Chronic Disease Prevention, which battles lead poisoning, asthma and other illnesses.

Officials interviewed by the inspector general’s investigators gave different opinions about how the lead money should be spent — one said it should only be for fighting lead poisoning, while another said the chronic disease office was free to use it for other efforts.

The underlying problem, the inspector general concluded, was that some health department officials considered the money to be private funds rather than public dollars. One former department executive, who is not named in the report, said the money was raised from “bad landlords; it is not city money.”

In a written response to the inspector general, the city’s budget management office confirmed that agencies sometimes come to incorrectly believe that money in so-called “special funds” can be spent “as they see fit.”

The budget office said it had closed the fund containing the lead revenue and that money from its fines and fees would now go into the general fund. The health department’s anti-lead efforts will also now be funded through the regular budget, the office said.

Among the spending the inspector general highlighted in the report:

» Two department directors traveled in June to a conference in California and then they went to one in July in New Orleans at a cost of $10,685. The New Orleans conference ended on a Thursday afternoon, but the officials stayed over an extra day, using money from the fund for another night’s accommodation, investigators found.

» Some of the money was used for holiday parties and meetings that cost thousands of dollars.

» The money was also used for snacks and office furniture. Purchases include $200 on tea and $150 on honey.

» The department spent $120,000 on giveaway items. Investigators found a stash of more than 55 promotional items including 1,100 earbuds, 1,200 water bottles, 1,500 nail files, 860 Frisbees and 4,500 pens. The items hadn’t been inventoried for years, officials told the investigators. Some of the materials were damaged and no longer usable.

The inspector general also questioned the department’s handling of medical records. During the review, an investigator noticed that the door to the disease prevention office’s records room was wide open, in violation of federal laws regulating the privacy of information about people’s health.

