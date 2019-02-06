How Harrison's contract compares to those of past Baltimore police commissioners: higher pay, easier to fire

Michael Harrison will start Monday as Baltimore’s acting police commissioner with a much more generous contract than the Baltimore Police Department’s past three leaders, guaranteeing him a far higher salary, raises and other perks.

But the deal also makes it easier a mayor to fire Harrison, allowing him to be cut him loose for anything that “calls into question his moral character” or “harms BPD’s reputation.”

Mayor Catherine Pugh’s office released Harrison’s contract Wednesday, after it was approved by the city Board of Estimates.

The Baltimore Sun obtained the deals signed by the last three commissioners — Darryl De Sousa (served February 2018 to May 2018), Kevin Davis (in office October 2015 to January 2018) and Anthony Batts (on the job September 2012 to July 2015) — under the Maryland Public Information Act. (The current acting commissioner, Gary Tuggle, does not have such a contract, nor did Harrison have one when he was chief of police in New Orleans.)

So, how does Harrison’s deal compare with his Baltimore predecessors?

Starting salary