Baltimore police commissioner contract offers annual raises — and a year's pay if his nomination is rejected

Baltimore’s spending board approved Wednesday a 5-year contract for Michael Harrison, the mayor’s choice to become police commissioner, awarding him a $275,000 starting salary and guaranteeing him 3 percent raises each year.

Harrison could earn bigger raises if he drives down crime, according to a copy of his contract the mayor’s office released after the board vote.

The deal also provides Harrison with a measure of protection should the City Council reject his nomination, guaranteeing him a year’s pay should he be voted down.

The contract also allows Harrison to build his own executive team, hiring a chief of staff and as many as eight other senior commanders.

Mayor Catherine Pugh controls the Board of Estimates, which approved the contract without discussion.

Harrison is scheduled to start work Monday as acting commissioner.

The salary is a big bump above what previous commissioners have been paid, and comes on top of a six-figure pension Harrison will collect as former chief of police in New Orleans.

Baltimore City Council President Bernard C. “Jack” Young, who chairs the spending board, said he thought the salary was justified, given Harrison’s experience and the difficulties the city police department faces.

“$275,000 is not that much money to pay someone to come here and try to make the changes we need in Baltimore city,” he said.“My expectation is he will come in and — not that you can do it all in one day or one week — put strategies in place to reduce the violence.”

The contract does not say precisely what crime reduction goals Harrison would have to meet to earn raises, saying only that his pay would be based on “attainment of objective crime-reduction metrics and subjective personal performance factors.”

The contract provides Harrison a $3,000 a month housing allowance for up to a year.

If Harrison is fired without cause, he would be paid the balance of the contract.

There have been no indications of any opposition to Harrison, and Young said he expects the council to confirm him. The mayor is expected to formally nominate Harrison on Monday, and a final council vote is expected March 11.

“We need a leader in place,” Young said.

