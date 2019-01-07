Joel Fitzgerald withdraws from consideration from Baltimore Police commissioner job, Fort Worth police say

Joel Fitzgerald, the Baltimore mayor’s choice to become the city’s next police commissioner, has withdrawn from consideration for the job, according to the Fort Worth Police Department.

The move comes after one of Fitzgerald’s sons suffered a medical emergency that led Mayor Catherine Pugh’s team to cancel a round of public meetings and his appearance at a City Council hearing in early January.

Pugh said in a brief interview Monday morning that Fitzgerald’s son’s condition remained very serious. She said she would have more information to share later.

“I told him he should focus on his son,” the mayor said, after talking with Fitzgerald by phone.

It means more uncertainty for a police department that has now been without a permanent leader since May, when Darryl De Sousa, the previous commissioner, resigned after being charged with failing to file federal tax returns.

Pugh named Fitzgerald, the police chief in Fort Worth, Texas, her choice on Nov. 16, following months of searching.

His public rollout was bumpy from the beginning. He was not in Baltimore when he was named. During his first public visit to the city, he announced that — in a break with past nominees — he would continue in his Fort Worth job until the Baltimore City Council voted on whether to confirm him as commissioner.

Council members raised questions about an opaque process that led to Fitzgerald’s selection, and he initially declined to release a copy of his resume. Four council members announced they wouldn’t support him unless Pugh shared the results of a background check, and they ultimately were shown a redacted version of an investigation report.

After Pugh released his resume as part of submitting his nomination to the council, The Baltimore Sun and The Morning Call of Allentown, Pennsylvania, found he overstated his accomplishments as chief in both Fort Worth in Allentown, including misrepresenting his role in the introduction of body cameras in those cities.

Then, on the eve of a critical weekend that was Fitzgerald’s sole opportunity to build public support in Baltimore ahead of the council vote, Pugh announced that the visit was cancelled because of his 13-year-old son’s health problems.

The Baltimore Police Department has had 10 police commissioners since 1989. With Joel Fitzgerald named Mayor Catherine Pugh's pick for the next Baltimore police commissioner, here's a look back at the top Baltimore cops through the years.

The path forward now for the mayor and the police department is unclear. Police continue to battle high levels of violent crime at the same time the department embarks on the second phase of implementing a civil rights decree. The federal judge overseeing the decree has stressed the need for stable leadership at the department, but Fitzgerald’s withdrawal likely means weeks of further uncertainty, at the least.

Gary Tuggle, a former DEA official, has been leading the department as an interim commissioner since De Sousa’s resignation.

Pugh had assembled a list of five other candidates who were interviewed by a panel of experts in Florida, according to sources familiar with the interviews. But it’s not known whether any of them would still be interested in the position.

This article will be updated.

