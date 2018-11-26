Baltimore police commissioner nominee says he plans to stay in Texas job until he wins City Council's approval

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh's choice to be police commissioner said Monday that he planned to stay in his current job until the City Council holds a final vote on his nomination, meaning he wouldn’t get to work until late January.

“I am still the police chief in the city of Fort Worth, Texas,” Fitzgerald said. “I intend to continue serving in Fort Worth.”

In remarks to reporters at City Hall, Fitzgerald said he is hopeful that after a day of meetings with council members Monday and more on Tuesday that he will be able to gain the support he needs.

The council is undertaking its own review of Fitzgerald, sending a delegation in December to Fort Worth and holding hearings in the new year.

Fitzgerald reiterated that after holding four police chief jobs since 2009, he is committed to Baltimore for the long term, saying the city needs stable leadership. But he declined to say how long he is willing to stay, adding that a decision about the length of his tenure is a question for the mayor.

Fitzgerald said he was still familiarizing himself with the police department, but his emphasis as commissioner would be on building trust with residents.

“I intend to work hand in hand with the community,” Fitzgerald said.

