Baltimore mayor orders security review after city employee found with hacking tools on his computer

Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh ordered a security review of the city’s computer systems after an employee at the water department was found with hacking tools and guides to picking locks on his work computer, the city inspector general said.

On Thursday, Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming issued a summary of the investigation into the employee, who no longer works for the city.

“It was concerning. Very, very concerning,” Cumming said in an interview. “Once it was discovered, action was taken immediately.”

The summary says that the employee, who is not identified, worked as an IT specialist at the Department of Public Works. He had access to sensitive department data, including the plans for the controls for the city’s water system.

The employee had also installed apps for accessing pornography, the inspector general found.

Cumming said that investigators also found computer hacking tools and guides to defeating electronic locks and improvising lock picks on the employee’s city-owned computer. She said the material was “a definite security concern.”

In a response to Cumming, Pugh wrote Tuesday that the investigation, “raises serious concerns about the lack of oversight and accountability on the part of IT administrators.”

The mayor said she had ordered a review of “protocols and accountability measures” as well as a risk assessment.

Cumming credited city officials for acting quickly once the problems were uncovered.

“They’re doing a very extensive review,” Cumming said. “This is a very serious issue and the mayor took it very seriously.”

The investigation began when public works department managers complained that the employee was using his work computer to conduct a political campaign. Cumming said the investigation confirmed that allegation, but its importance was diminished once investigators found the computer security issues.

“The employee’s use of a city computer for extensive personal online activity placed the city’s information network and DPW critical infrastructure at risk for potential cyber exploitation and malware infection,” the inspector general’s office wrote in a summary of its report.

