Baltimore’s inspector general asks city elected leaders for lists of board and commissions they serve on

Baltimore’s inspector general has asked all the city’s elected leaders for lists of board and commissions they serve on, according to the acting mayor’s office.

Democrat Bernard C. “Jack” Young, the acting mayor, told reporters Wednesday that he has turned over records, and his spokesman said other council members and the city comptroller had also received requests.

Young said the request didn’t indicate why the inspector general was seeking the information, but it came after revelations about Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh’s no-bid book deal with the University of Maryland Medical system at a time when she sat on the hospital network’s board.

“I don’t question the inspector general,” Young said.

Inspector General Isabel Mercedes Cumming said she couldn’t comment on an open investigation.

City Council members Shannon Sneed and Ryan Dorsey have separately asked the inspector general to investigate a health insurance contract the city awarded to Kaiser Permanente.

The insurer has acknowledged that it paid $114,000 to Pugh’s book company. Pugh subsequently voted to approve the $48 million contract for city employee health coverage.

