Sheila Dixon claims Facebook page was 'hacked' as post alludes to 2020 Baltimore mayoral run

Former Baltimore Mayor Sheila Dixon said a social media post implying a mayoral run in 2020 was the result of her Facebook page being hacked Wednesday.

Dixon — who served as the city’s mayor from 2007 to 2010 and ran unsuccessfully in 2016 — wrote in a post on her “Sheila Dixon for Baltimore” Facebook page that an image posted Wednesday morning was not authorized by her or her team.

The now-deleted post included a “Sheila Dixon for Mayor 2020” image, asking readers “What do you think Baltimore?” in its caption.

In a subsequent post Wednesday afternoon, Dixon wrote the 2020 image “was not authorized or planned.”

“Unfortunately, our account was hacked,” the post reads. “However, we have identified and addressed the source of the problem.”

The post comes as Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh is on a leave of absence due an illness, which also comes Maryland officials are asking more questions regarding Pugh’s deal to sell hundreds of thousands of dollars of her self-published children’s books to the University of Maryland Medical System and other entities.

Pugh sat on the medical system’s board of directors for nearly two decades until she resigned last month after the news of the deal with UMMS was reported.

Dixon resigned from office in 2010 after her own scandal, when she was found guilty of embezzling over $600 worth of retail gift cards meant to be distributed to needy families.

Acting Baltimore Mayor Bernard "Jack" Young's announcement he wouldn't run for mayor in 2020 - in the wake of Catherine Pugh's leave of absence - has left the field wide open for candidates. The Sun takes a look at who could make a run for the city's highest office.

pdavis@baltsun.com

twitter.com/PDavis_LLC