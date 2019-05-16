Baltimore Council President Scott to form panel to examine city's cybersecurity after crippling computer hack

Baltimore City Council President Brandon Scott announced Thursday that he is convening a special committee focused on cybersecurity and emergency preparedness as City Hall struggles to recover from a hack that since last week has crippled the government’s email and other computer systems.

The ransomware attack on the city’s computer network has caused widespread problems across government agencies, including shutting down systems essential for completing home sales in Baltimore.

“This cyber attack against Baltimore city government is a crisis of the utmost urgency,” Scott said.

The new council president said the committee will invite testimony from experts to help the council examine the city’s cybersecurity policies and emergency plans and review the response to the attack by Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young’s administration.

Scott said Councilmen Eric Costello and Isaac “Yitzy” Schleifer will serve as co-chairmen of the committee.

“The good news,” Scott said, is that critical city services such as public safety, water and public works were able to operate without interruption despite the ransomware attack.

“The bad news is that we don’t know when this threat will end or who is perpetrating this attack on our city and the services that we provide to the people of our city and region,” the Democrat said.

On May 7 the city fell victim to hackers demanding payment to unlock encrypted files in city computers. Young has said the city will not pay a ransom to the destructive virus called RobbinHood, which city officials have described as “very aggressive.”

“The Baltimore City Council and I stand ready to work with the Administration and our federal partners including the FBI and, if appropriate, the Department of Homeland Security, to resolve the crisis, support the criminal investigation and take active steps to prevent this from happening again,” Scott said.

On Wednesday, the mayor said city technology employees are working with the FBI, Microsoft and other vendors to help restore computer services across city government. But an ongoing criminal investigation into the hack prevents city officials from disclosing information to guard against sharing details that could reveal to hackers what systems are vulnerable to attack.

Officials would not disclose which companies are working with them to restore systems. And the city’s chief digital officer, Frank Johnson, would not say on Wednesday whether the city had an emergency plan in place for such an attack.

The disruption to the computer network has caused widespread problems in city government. City employees do not have access to email, leading some to create private accounts to get work done. The hack has affected the city’s ability to accept payments, and officials have said they are suspending late fees. Several agencies are developing workarounds to continue offering services that typically rely on computers.

Officials have stressed that emergency services, including 911 and 311, were not affected, but they acknowledged that the Baltimore Police Department email system was not working.

The city is also working on making sure it can pay its bills and is preparing to accept real estate tax payments that banks transmit electronically.

