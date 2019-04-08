14 Baltimore City Council members call on Pugh to resign as mayor

Fourteen members of the Baltimore City Council are calling on Mayor Catherine Pugh to resign.

The council members sent a two-sentence letter to Pugh on Monday morning urging her to step down and sent copies to acting Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young, City Solicitor Andre Davis, Pugh’s chief of staff Bruce Williams, and Baltimore’s senators and delegates in the General Assembly.

“The entire membership of the Baltimore City Council believes that it is not in the best interest of the City of Baltimore for you to continue to serve as Mayor,” the council members wrote to Pugh. “We urge you to tender your resignation, effective immediately.”

Signing the letter were: Council members Zeke Cohen, Brandon M. Scott, Ryan Dorsey, Bill Henry, Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer, Sharon Green Middleton, Leon F. Pinkett III, Kristerfer Burnett, John T. Bullock, Edward Reisinger, Eric Costello, Robert Stokes Sr., Shannon Sneed and Mary Pat Clarke.

That’s every member of the council except for Young, the council president who is serving as acting mayor.

The letter comes as Pugh has taken a leave of absence as mayor amid an unfolding scandal over her sales of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books to entities that have business dealings with the city.

Pugh announced last Monday that she was taking an indefinite leave of absence to recover from a bout of pneumonia for which she was hospitalized for five days. But Pugh’s spokesman said Saturday that she intends to return once her health has sufficiently improved.

That statement prompted the council to urge her to step down.

Pugh and the University of Maryland Medical System have been under fire since last month when The Baltimore Sun reported nine members had deals benefiting their private companies with the system of hospitals they were tasked with overseeing.

Three board members, including Pugh, resigned from the board, while four others were placed on leave. The medical system’s CEO has also been placed on leave.

The hospital network paid Pugh $500,000 to produce 100,000 self-published “Healthy Holly” books to send to the Baltimore school system, but the mayor has admitted she didn’t complete tens of thousands of them. School officials have called the books they did receive “unsolicited” and say thousands of them are sitting unread in a warehouse.

At the same time she received the pay, Pugh, who was a state senator prior to becoming mayor, sponsored dozens of bills affecting hospitals in Maryland, including eight failed attempts at legislation that would have made it harder for aggrieved patients to successfully sue hospitals and doctors for large judgments via medical malpractice claims.

Mayor Catherine Pugh holds a press conference about her "Healthy Holly" books.

Pugh also did not list her Healthy Holly LLC business on state ethics forms until The Sun questioned her and she filed seven years of amended forms last month. On other state forms, Pugh listed her Healthy Holly company’s address as being run out of her district Senate office paid for by taxpayers.

Health insurer Kaiser Permanente and Associated Black Charities said last week that they also bought roughly 30,000 copies, paying Pugh a total of nearly $200,000. Pugh voted in 2017 to approve a $48 million contract for Kaiser Permanente to provide insurance to city employees. Associated Black Charities has a deal with the city to manage a $13 million youth fund.

And, Columbia businessman J.P. Grant — who has millions of dollars in transactions through the city’s master lease arrangement — said Wednesday his company cut a check for $100,000 to Pugh’s Healthy Holly LLC in October 2016.

He said he received a copy of one book but no documentation of how his money would be used.

