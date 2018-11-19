Baltimore City Council to vote on new police commissioner Joel Fitzgerald after Texas trip, January hearings

The Baltimore City Council is not planning to vote on Mayor Catherine E. Pugh’s choice of a new police commissioner until late January — more than eight months after the embattled department’s previous top cop resigned amid federal tax charges.

Although Pugh’s choice, Joel Fitzgerald, could start his new job as soon as he signs a contract, council members requested the lag to give them a chance to thoroughly vet the chief of the Fort Worth, Texas police department.

Council members intend to travel to Texas next month to conduct interviews with Fort Worth community members before holding two hearings in January and a final vote on Jan. 28, according to the council president’s office.

The council asked Pugh to hold off on formally nominating Fitzgerald at its Monday meeting, a move that would have forced the council to vote on him by Dec. 6, the last meeting of 2018. Instead, Pugh agreed to nominate him at that final meeting, giving council members the time they wanted to investigate the 47-year-old Philadelphia native.

“We would have had a time schedule that wouldn’t have allowed for the council's robust process to unfold,” said Lester Davis, a spokesman for the council president. “We would have had to have everything finished by the 6th of December with that Thanksgiving holiday in the middle.”

Before the hearings and vote, a delegation of council members led by President Bernard C. “Jack’ Young plan to travel on Dec. 9 to Fort Worth, where Fitzgerald has been chief since 2015. The delegation plans to meet politicians, business people and community leaders in the Texas city to learn about his work there.

Pugh on Friday named Fitzgerald to be the acting commissioner of the Baltimore Police Department, a position he can start before the council votes on his nomination. But it remains unclear when Fitzgerald will begin.

City Solicitor Andre Davis said Monday that Fitzgerald had accepted an offer letter from the city but that officials were still negotiating with him over a contract.

Some have been clamoring for the mayor to move faster to restore permanent leadership to the department.

“Lack of leadership definitely makes a huge impact,” said Gene Ryan, past president of the FOP Lodge 3. Officers on the streets “are looking for leadership.”

“They want to be led,” Ryan said.

The federal judge overseeing civil rights reforms at the police department has stated the importance of stable leadership and officials had promised in court to name a new commissioner by Halloween. When that date passed, some council members questioned how much longer the department could continue under an interim commissioner they saw as a “lame duck.”

Young said the council is undertaking an unprecedented review of Fitzgerald’s tenure in Texas.

“I came up with it because of criticism we have received in the past,” Young said at the council lunch on Monday in City Hall. “I want to be sure that we as a council do our due diligence as well so that we can a great understanding of Mr. Fitzgerald’s background.”

The council has been working with the ACLU of Maryland, the NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund and the church group BUILD to identify people to interview when they travel to Texas.

Then, in the week of Jan. 7, the council plans to hold two full days of hearings. One will be an opportunity for members of the public to testify about Fitzgerald and the second will allow council members to question him.

A final vote would then have to be held by Jan. 28, the council president’s office said.

Fitzgerald’s supporters praised his time in Fort Worth, but critics shared their negative perceptions of him when word of his nomination spread over the weekend. They questioned his handling of a high profile controversy over the arrest of a black woman who had called one of his officers for help.

But Young said he wanted to have the chance to talk to people directly rather than rely on reports.

“People say a lot of negative things about me that’s not true,” Young said. “So I’m not going to go by what I hear.”

Pugh’s selection of Fitzgerald follows a search that began in May after the previous police commissioner, Darryl De Sousa, resigned after being charged with failing to file federal tax returns.

The process of selecting Fitzgerald transpired privately, but on Sunday Pugh assured an audience at a religious event that she conducted the “most scrutinized selection of a police chief ever in this city.”

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan