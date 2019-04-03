About 90 Baltimore contracts under review after 'Healthy Holly' scandal, acting Mayor Jack Young says

Acting Baltimore Mayor Jack Young said that he has ordered a review of about 90 city contracts after meeting with agency leaders this week, amid the fallout of the controversy over Mayor Catherine Pugh’s “Healthy Holly” books.

The Baltimore Sun reported on Monday that health insurer Kaiser Permanente paid $114,000 to Pugh’s book company. She went on to vote to approve a $48 million contract with the insurer for city employee health coverage.

City council members Shannon Sneed and Ryan Dorsey have separately asked the inspector general to investigate the contract award.

Pugh announced Monday she was taking an indefinite leave of absence for health reasons.

