Baltimore City Council members: Brandon Scott secures vote pledges to win council president election

Baltimore City Councilman Brandon Scott has secured enough votes to be elected the body’s president, two council members said Monday.

A vote on the vacancy is expected Monday evening at a council meeting.

The presidency needs to be filled because Democrat Bernard C. “Jack” Young moved up Thursday to mayor upon the resignation of Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh. Council Vice President Sharon Green Middleton has been acting as the council’s leader, but the panel must choose a president to serve until the 2020 elections.

It appeared last week that Scott and Middleton had equal numbers of votes pledged from among the 14 members, all Democrats.

But councilmembers Ed Reisinger and Mary Pat Clarke said Monday the situation shifted over the weekend, with Scott gaining sufficient support among his colleagues to be elected.

“It looked like a dead heat,” Clarke said. “It felt like a dead heat, and then it was like the Preakness all of a sudden: there was a winner.”

Reisinger said Scott met Sunday with Middleton and the two reached an agreement. Reisinger and Clarke both declined to describe the agreement.

Scott and Middleton couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Scott has achieved prominence as the chairman of the public safety committee. That post gave him a platform to oversee the Baltimore Police Department’s crime-fighting and reform efforts. He has represented the 2nd District in Northeast Baltimore since 2011. He ran in last year’s Democratic primary as a candidate for lieutenant governor, on a ticket with Jim Shea.

Middleton stepped up to lead the council when Pugh went on leave at the beginning of April. Middleton represents Baltimore’s 6th District, in the northern and northwestern areas of the city.

Young is mayor for the remainder of Pugh’s term, but has said he will seek reelection next year to the job of council president.

Pugh is under investigation by federal and state authorities for her business dealings, including a no-bid contract to sell a self-published children’s book series to the University of Maryland Medical System while she was on its volunteer board. Other organizations, including several with business before the city, also purchased “Healthy Holly” books.

While the city charter specifies that the City Council president becomes mayor when the mayor resigns, the council votes to pick a new council president when there is a vacancy in that role between citywide elections. A simple majority is required to win and the council does not have to select one of its own for the position.

Middleton confirmed Friday that she was seeking the job in her own right, and Young said he supported her election to the post for the rest of his term. Young’s spokesman could not immediately be reached Monday for comment. Scott would say only last week that he was considering seeking the council president’s office.

If the council selects Scott to take over the presidency until the 2020 election, it must elected a registered voter from his district to fill his council seat.

Reisinger said last week that he opposed Scott because Scott is considering a run for mayor that could distract him from the council president’s duties. But on Monday, Reisinger said Scott called him several times over the past few days and changed his mind.

“He’s done his homework,” Reisinger said. “He’s been out there. He cares. He’s dedicated to the city.”

Clarke had also backed Middleton previously, but said Monday she will vote for Scott.

“Sharon’s done a great job getting us through this period, but the votes were there” for Scott, Clarke said.

This article will be updated.

