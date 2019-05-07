News Maryland Politics

Baltimore Councilman Bill Henry to run for city comptroller

Ian Duncan
Contact ReporterThe Baltimore Sun

Baltimore City Councilman Bill Henry is planning to run in 2020 for comptroller, a citywide office that handles audits and sits on the spending approval board.

Henry, a Democrat, was first elected to represent the 4th District in North and Northeast Baltimore in 2007.

“I look forward in the coming days and weeks to laying out a more accountable and transparent vision for how our city government can better serve the people, including through reforms and priorities I intend to pursue as the next Baltimore city comptroller,” Henry said Tuesday in a statement.

Henry plans a campaign kickoff event June 1.

Democrat Joan Pratt, the current comptroller, was first elected in 1995 and didn’t face a primary challenge between 1999 and 2016.

While the comptroller sits on the five-member spending panel, called the Board of Estimates, along with the City Council president, the mayor controls a majority of votes by serving on the board and appointing the two other members.

