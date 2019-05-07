Baltimore Councilman Bill Henry to run for city comptroller

Baltimore City Councilman Bill Henry is planning to run in 2020 for comptroller, a citywide office that handles audits and sits on the spending approval board.

Henry, a Democrat, was first elected to represent the 4th District in North and Northeast Baltimore in 2007.

“I look forward in the coming days and weeks to laying out a more accountable and transparent vision for how our city government can better serve the people, including through reforms and priorities I intend to pursue as the next Baltimore city comptroller,” Henry said Tuesday in a statement.

Henry plans a campaign kickoff event June 1.

Democrat Joan Pratt, the current comptroller, was first elected in 1995 and didn’t face a primary challenge between 1999 and 2016.

While the comptroller sits on the five-member spending panel, called the Board of Estimates, along with the City Council president, the mayor controls a majority of votes by serving on the board and appointing the two other members.

