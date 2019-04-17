Baltimore's acting mayor puts Pugh's chief of staff, top lobbyist on leave amid Healthy Holly book scandal

Acting Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young placed two more aides to Mayor Catherine Pugh on leave Wednesday, according to two sources familiar with the moves.

The aides are two of the most senior figures in Pugh’s team: Chief of Staff Bruce Williams and the city’s top lobbyist, Karen Stokes, the sources said.

Reached by phone Wednesday, Williams said, “I’m on leave.” He declined to answer questions.

Stokes, the city’s director of government relations, could not be reached for comment.

The sources said both will be paid while on leave. Stokes joined city government in December 2016, the day after Pugh was sworn in, and made $156,743 last year, according to city records. The salary of Williams, who joined Pugh’s team Jan. 1, was not immediately available.

The step was the latest personnel shake-up at City Hall since Young took over April 1 as acting mayor when Pugh began a leave of absence to recover from pneumonia. Pugh continues to receive her $185,000 annual salary.

Pugh is under intense scrutiny over sales of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books to the University of Maryland Medical System, where she was on the board of directors, and to companies with business before the city.

The City Council called April 8 for her to resign. Both Pugh and Young are Democrats, as are the 14 council members.

Pugh has said through her spokesman that she intends to return when her health improves, casting uncertainty over Young’s status as the city’s leader.

Last week, Young placed three aides close to Pugh on paid leave: Afra Vance-White, Gary Brown Jr. and Poetri Deal. Vance-White’s annual city salary is $117,300, Deal is paid $100,737 and Brown $62,220, according to city records.

Deal was Stokes’ deputy in the city’s government relations office. That office is now without leadership at a time when Republican Gov. Larry Hogan is considering whether to sign legislation affecting the city that passed during the General Assembly session, which ended April 8. Brown also works in the lobbying office.

Democrat Del. Cheryl Glenn, the head of the city’s House delegation to Annapolis, said Wednesday that she had not heard about the latest personnel actions by Young.

Glenn said she would have to follow up with the acting mayor to find out who she should be coordinating with as she wraps up business from the legislative session.

“Everything is in flux right now, which is unfortunate,” Glenn said. Glenn said she thought Stokes and Deal “were doing a good job.”

James Smith, one of Pugh’s top aides, submitted his resignation April 5 and said he plans to depart City Hall on Friday.

