Baltimore City Council set to pass bill imposing strict limits on short-term housing rentals

The Baltimore City Council is expected to pass Monday a set of strict rules on renting out property on Airbnb and other online platforms, seeking to largely limit the practice to people's homes.

The legislation would require hosts using the rental platforms to register with city authorities and impose the 9.5 percent hotel tax on Airbnb-style stays. It would also ban people from renting properties other than their primary homes.

The measure is sponsored by 10 of the council’s 15 members.

The proposal would all but put an end to a new industry that had sprung up involving people buying and renovating properties to offer as bookings on Airbnb, HomeAway and other websites.

It does include a grandfather clause allowing existing hosts to rent their home plus one other property.

Imposing restrictions on Airbnb-type rentals has pitted hosts who use the sites against the hotel industry, whose lobbyists see the rentals’ exemption from many regulations as unfair competition. At a hearing on the bill, hosts said they were willing to accept some regulations, but called on council members not to curtail their businesses.

Requiring the hotel tax on Airbnb-style stays is forecast to raise about $1 million a year. The hotel tax requirement would go into effect at the end of this year; the other restrictions in the legislation would take effect at the end of 2019.

The legislation was set to head to a final vote last month, but was delayed so last-minute amendments could be made.

Councilman Eric Costello, the bill’s lead sponsor, said an amendment would be introduced at the council’s Monday night meeting that would ensure residents from outside the city can take advantage of the grandfather clause.

