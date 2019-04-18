Acting Baltimore mayor puts another aide to Mayor Pugh on leave

Baltimore’s acting mayor has put another aide to Democratic Mayor Catherine Pugh on paid leave, according to sources familiar with the move, adding to the number of her staffers now not currently on the job.

The aide is Stephanie Hall, who is on the staff of the Baltimore Women’s Commission, three City Hall sources said Thursday. She is a former campaign chairwoman for Pugh.

Pugh put herself on paid leave April 1, saying she needed to time to recover from pneumonia. She left work as she faced questions over her sale of her “Healthy Holly” children’s books to entities with business before the city.

Bernard C. “Jack” Young, the Democratic City Council president, has stepped up to the mayor’s job in Pugh’s absence.

In recent days, Young sent home on paid leave five other Pugh aides — many of whom have personal ties to the mayor.

He has not offered any public explanations, saying he cannot discuss personnel decisions. Asked about the moves Wednesday night at a crime walk, Young said, “The city is functioning. I’m at the helm.”

Hall was hired in March 2018. She is paid $63,800 a year.

Hall was Pugh’s campaign chairwoman between 2001 and 2003, when Pugh lost the Democratic nomination for City Council president to Sheila Dixon.

Two of the other Pugh aides on leave hold senior positions in the mayor’s administration: Chief of Staff Bruce Williams and government relations director Karen Stokes.

The City Council and Baltimore’s representatives in the state House of Delegates have called on Pugh to resign, but she has said through spokespeople that she intends to return to work once her health improves.

