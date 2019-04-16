Baltimore sues Trump administration to block abortion referral rules it says would cost city $1.4 million

Baltimore has filed a lawsuit seeking to block a Trump administration rule designed to steer family planning funding away from organizations that provide abortion referrals, saying the new regulation could cost the city $1.4 million.

In March, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services issued new rules for so-called Title X funding. The new rules could in particular cost health provider Planned Parenthood millions but might open the way for other health providers opposed to abortion to receive money under the federal program.

The money could not previously be used to pay for abortions themselves but under the new regulations organizations that receive the funds could also not refer patients to an abortion provider.

The new rule is supported by anti-abortion campaigners who say they want clear lines between organizations that get federal funding and those that provide abortions.

But Baltimore officials say the Title X money helps provide health care for some 16,000 patients in the city and that clinics that rely on the funds could be put out of business by the new rule. The city itself stands to lose $1.4 million, officials say.

The end result, the city argues, would be more unintended pregnancies, more cancer that is not quickly detected, and the spread of sexually transmitted infections.

The lawsuit was filed Friday and on Monday Baltimore’s lawyers asked a federal judge to stop the rule from going into effect while the case plays out in court.

Dr. Letitia Dzirasa, who was sworn in city Health Commissioner Tuesday, said the money is used to provide cancer screenings, reproductive health and education.

“An end to Title X funding would have a devastating impact on the residents served,” Dzirasa said in a statement. “As a Health Department, we cannot stand idly by as funding is being pulled. We will continue to pursue justice in this case on behalf of the residents of Baltimore City.”

After the rule was issued, Maryland’s Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh joined 30 other state attorneys general to challenge the rules. That case was filed in Oregon.

