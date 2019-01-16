BWI workers plan rally to call for end to government shutdown

Workers at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport plan to rally Wednesday afternoon to call for an end to the government shutdown, which has left Transportation Security Administration officials among the thousands of federal employees working without pay.

BWI subcontractors — including cleaners, dispatchers, mechanics, and maintenance workers — were scheduled to rally in support of better working conditions and in solidarity with TSA employees. TSA agents are among 800,000 furloughed federal workers affected by the partial shutdown.

Wednesday marked the 26th day the government had been shut down as President Donald Trump and Congress were at an impasse over funding for a Mexican border wall.

Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot’s office estimated 172,000 Marylanders — including federal employees and contractors — were affected by the shutdown.

The rally, set for 2:30 p.m., will be held in the drop-off area of the airport’s departure level.

