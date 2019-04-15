Gov. Hogan, Democratic leaders honor Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Busch at State House a final time

Maryland House of Delegates Speaker Michael E. Busch was welcomed to the State House one final time Monday, as politicians and constituents paid their final respects to the long-time Annapolis delegate.

Bagpipes played a mournful version of the Christian hymn “Amazing Grace” as a solemn honor guard carried a casket carrying Busch under the dome of the historic State House. The coffin was placed on a bier and in front of it was the historic House of Delegates mace, a 300-year-old wooden and silver staff that marks when the chamber is in session.

“Speaker Busch now takes his rightful place in the rich legacy and proud history of this state,” said Gov. Larry Hogan, who opened a brief ceremony for politicians and Busch’s family before the State House doors were opened for the public to pay their respects to Busch, who died April 7 after being hospitalized for pneumonia.

Hogan, a Republican, said that Busch, a Democrat, “left Maryland a better place than when he found it.”

A series of Democratic officials praised Busch and his legacy.

Former U.S. Sen. Barbara Mikulski — who was elected to the Senate the same year that Busch was elected to the House of Delegates — called him “a champion of the people.”

U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin praised Busch for not shying away from controversial issues like gun control. “We are better off for having known him,” Cardin said.

Del. Maggie McIntosh of Baltimore said there “are no words big enough or loving enough” to convey what Busch meant to those who worked with him.

Del. Dereck Davis of Prince George’s County said Busch’s “fingerprints were on everything” that the House of Delegates accomplished, but that Busch allowed and encouraged others to lead.

Del. Adrienne Jones of Baltimore County also cited the speaker’s mentorship. “He saw good in people that they did not see in themselves,” she said.

Dozens of state delegates and senators, as well as members of the Hogan administration, crowded onto the first floor of the State House to hear the remarks. One by one, they filed past the speaker’s casket, some placing a hand on the Maryland flag, before paying their respects to Busch’s family, including his wife, Cindy, and his daughters, Megan and Erin.

The State House is open until 7 p.m. Monday for the public to pay their respects. It will be open again Tuesday, from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Tuesday at St. John Neumann Catholic Church in Annapolis.

