Michael Bloomberg to visit Maryland General Assembly to lobby for gun control, will speak at Naval Academy

Michael Bloomberg, the billionaire ex-mayor of New York who has taken a keen interest in Baltimore’s struggles, will spend Tuesday in Annapolis pressing Maryland politicians for gun control.

Bloomberg, a potential Democratic presidential candidate in 2020, will be joined by John Feinblatt, president of Everytown for Gun Safety.

They’re scheduled to meet with a group of Democratic lawmakers, as well as with House Speaker Michael . Busch and state Attorney General Brian Frosh.

In the evening, Bloomberg plans to speak to Naval Academy midshipmen as part of the Forrestal Lecture Series. The series brings military and civilian speakers to Annapolis to broaden students’ awareness of “social, political and cultural dimensions of the nation and the world,” according to the academy’s public affairs office.

Bloomberg has been a generous donor to causes in Baltimore, giving more than $1.5 billion to his alma mater, Johns Hopkins University, and millions for initiatives to boost small businesses and reduce violence in the city.

