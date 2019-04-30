Maryland Gov. Hogan to sign bill reforming university regents after death of Terps football player

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan will sign dozens more bills into law during a ceremony in Annapolis on Tuesday.

One bill set to get the governor’s signature will require reforms at the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents, which was spurred by last summer’s death of student-athlete Jordan McNair after the former McDonogh School player collapsed at a University of Maryland Terrapins football practice. In an effort to make the Board of Regents more transparent, the board will be expanded and required to livestream its meetings, record votes and accept public comment at meetings.

The Board of Regents had been criticized for deciding to keep on DJ Durkin as football coach after McNair’s death. Durkin was later fired by the university president.

The bills include measures that offer incentives for development in federally designated “Opportunity Zones” in impoverished communities and expand business opportunities for breweries.

All told, more than 170 bills were on a list released by Hogan’s office in advance of Tuesday’s ceremony.

It will be Hogan’s second bill-signing event since the end of the General Assembly session April 8.

The governor has until late May to make decisions on hundreds of bills passed by state lawmakers. He can veto them, sign them into law or allow them to become law without his signature.

Some of the other bills that will be signed into law include measures that:

» Increase a fee on cellphone bills to pay for “next generation” 911 services, such as texting.



» Expand tax credits for electric cars.



» Finance renovations at the Roland E. Powell Convention Center in Ocean City.



» Require trucking schools to train students in how to spot and report human trafficking.



» Establish a state Juvenile Justice Reform Council.



» Require hospitals to develop a patient’s bill of rights and share it with patients.



» Prohibit jails and prisons from placing pregnant women in restrictive housing, such as solitary confinement, in most cases.



» Establish August as Caribbean Heritage Month.



