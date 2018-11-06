Democrat Johnny Olszewski wins Baltimore County executive race, defeating Al Redmer Jr.

Dundalk Democrat Johnny Olszewski Jr. will be Baltimore County’s next county executive after besting Republican Al Redmer Jr. in Tuesday’s election.

Olszewski continues Democratic leadership of the state’s third-largest county, a run of party dominance that dates to 1994.

With more than 90 percent of precincts reporting Tuesday night, Olszewski was holding an 57 percent to 43 percent lead over Redmer.

Supporters broke out into applause and fist pumps when Olszewski's father, John Olszewski Sr., climbed the stage to share that his son had won early voting, coming in with 62 percent of the vote.

The enthusiasm ticked up from there as the night wore on and campaign workers announced their unofficial tallies.

“Today we vote, tomorrow we start building a better Baltimore County!” Olszewski, 36, told his orange-shirt-clad supporters when he arrived to vote at the Dundalk High/Sollers Point Technical High campus shortly after 7 a.m. Olszewski was the first to scan his ballot at the school, then headed off to visit more than half a dozen polling sites.

By chance, the candidates’ paths crossed when they both showed up at Hillcrest Elementary School, a busy polling site in Catonsville, in the afternoon.

Olszewski survived a brutal primary — he emerged the victor by 17 votes over two other strong candidates. On the campaign trail he pledged to expand free preschool and community college, work to build more affordable housing, modernize county government and advocate for an increased minimum wage in the state. He pitched education as his top priority, often reminding voters that he was a public school teacher for seven years and had the backing of the county teachers’ union.

His bid for executive was also a political comeback. Four years ago, the former state delegate lost a bid to win a seat in the state Senate.

Redmer, meanwhile, was vying to become the first Republican county executive in nearly a quarter century, and only the third Republican to hold the office since Baltimore County adopted its current form of government in the 1950s.

He campaigned on a platform pledging solid leadership and a change in direction to county government. He said he would improve customer service at county agencies and end “cronyism” in government. He pledged to create long-term plans and multi-year budgets to set the county on the proper fiscal track. He touted his executive-level leadership in the private sector and in his current role as state insurance commissioner.

Redmer also played up his alliance with Gov. Larry Hogan, who not only is a political partner but a personal friend. He frequently told voters that his relationship with the Republican governor would translate into more state support for the county’s priorities, such as funding for school construction projects.

Olszewski had a high-ranking friend of his own campaigning for him: County Executive Don Mohler, a Democrat who was appointed to the post in May following the death of County Executive Kevin Kamenetz.

At Hillcrest Elementary on Tuesday, Mohler stood in the rain urging voters to support “my friend Johnny O.”

Maria Randle, 28, cast her ballot for Olszewski at Berkshire Elementary School in Dundalk after being persuaded by a flyer that touted his promise to work to accomplish good ideas “no matter where the idea comes from.” Randle, who works as a medical assistant at Johns Hopkins Hospital, said she also had seen many of Olszewski’s television ads.

John Willey, 64, was another Olszewski voter at Berkshire Elementary. He had a personal connection to the candidate: “I grew up with his father.”

John Olszewski Sr. is a former county councilman who retired from politics in 2014 and is now one of his son’s biggest cheerleaders.

Jerome North, of Towson, voting at Stoneleigh Elementary School, also cited the senior Olszewski in explaining his vote for the younger Olszewski. Asked why he liked “Johnny O,” North, an attorney, said: “Because of his father. Everyone loved his father.”

Olszewski tried to avoid questions about Democratic gubernatorial nominee Ben Jealous. While Olszewski and Jealous shared many policy positions — and Olszewski branded himself as a progressive during the primary — Jealous had early missteps that gave some Democrats pause.

When asked about Jealous, Olszewski would give a general response that he supported all Democrats running in Maryland, without mentioning Jealous by name. The two did not campaign together.

The turnaround from election to taking office is quick in Baltimore County: Olszewski and members of the County Council will be sworn into office on Dec. 3.

Baltimore Sun Media Group reporters Luke Broadwater, Cody Boteler and Libby Solomon contributed to this report.

