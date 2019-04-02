Winners and losers from the Maryland General Assembly session — so far

With a week left in Maryland’s General Assembly session, several key issues are still unsettled. But many others have been decided, and winners and losers have emerged. Here’s who came out on top — and who didn’t — in Annapolis this year.

Winners

Democratic leadership

It’s no secret in Maryland politics that when Senate President Thomas V. Mike Miller and House of Delegates Speaker Michael Busch both want something, they get it.

This year was no different. The Democratic leaders in January announced their seven top priorities — ranging from raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour to banning foam food containers — and all of their proposals have either already passed or likely will before the session ends next week.

The Maryland State Education Association

Monday night March 11, public school teachers and educational support professionals from every county in the state held the March for Our Schools in Annapolis rally to push for a significant new investment in Maryland public schools. More than 5,000 educators from the Maryland State Education Association (MSEA) signed up to attend and were joined by hundreds of parents, students, and community leaders. MSEA organizers expected this to be the largest rally in Annapolis in nearly a decade.

In March, the state teachers’ union brought an estimated 7,000 people to Annapolis to rally for more education funding.

State lawmakers are listening. In the final week of the session, the General Assembly is expected to pass a bill to increase funding for educational programs in public schools by $1 billion over the next two years and green-light a plan to provide $2.2 billion in bond money for school construction.

Women lawmakers

A record 72 women are serving in the General Assembly this year and glass ceilings are being shattered. Women now serve as chairs of both powerful budget committees: Baltimore Del. Maggie McIntosh in House Appropriations and Montgomery County Sen. Nancy King in Senate Budget and Taxation. And with Miller and Busch’s health problems (Miller has Stage 4 prostate cancer while Busch has missed time for other ailments), some days women lead both chambers of the legislature, with Speaker Pro Tem Adrienne Jones and President Pro Tem Kathy Klausmeier, both of Baltimore County, presiding.

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun Del. Adrienne Jones of Baltimore County is sworn in as speaker pro tem on the first day of the 2018 legislative session at the State House. Del. Adrienne Jones of Baltimore County is sworn in as speaker pro tem on the first day of the 2018 legislative session at the State House. (Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun)

Michael Bloomberg

The billionaire Johns Hopkins University graduate visited the State House in January to advocate for a handful of proposals: two gun control measures — a ban on 3-D printed guns and background checks on private sales of long guns — and authorization of a police force for Hopkins. They are all on their way to passage.

Sen. Jill P. Carter

Marginalized when she was in the House of Delegates, the Baltimore Democrat has had a fresh start in the Senate — and it’s hard to think of lawmaker with a bigger impact this year. Carter’s bill calling for an end to contracting with board members at the University of Maryland Medical System sparked a firestorm and helped expose a growing scandal.

And while some of her policy battles have ended in defeat — she fought against the creation of the Hopkins police force, for instance — several of her progressive proposals have won wide support. Her bills decriminalizing gambling, banning employers from inquiring about an ex-offender’s criminal record before a job interview, and changing state law to make it easier for those convicted of minor crimes to serve on juries have all passed the Senate.

Losers

Republican leadership

GOP leadership in the House of Delegates announced their policy priorities in January — emphasizing tax cuts and redistricting — but all of them died in committee.

Republican Gov. Larry Hogan also announced $500 million in tax cuts over five years — which were promptly stripped out of his budget. Many other Hogan bills met a similar failure. It was a firm reminder about which party really runs Annapolis.