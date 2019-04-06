Maryland set to change course and expand use of medicines for addiction treatment in Baltimore, county jails

Maryland lawmakers on Saturday approved legislation that requires every county jail and Baltimore’s state-run detention facility to provide addiction screening, counseling and treatment with all three federally-approved medications that corrections officials have long resisted before the opioid overdose epidemic began to diminish their misgivings.

The measure would make Maryland one of just two states to offer methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone inside jails if Gov. Larry Hogan signs the bill into law. The Republican governor is spending record amounts to combat the state’s opioid overdose crisis, including a $378 million plan to build a therapeutic treatment center attached to Baltimore’s jail and has budgeted more funds for medication treatment in jails.

But state corrections department scaled back the legislation devised by Del. Erek Barron, a Prince George’s County Democrat who originally wanted it to apply to state prisons as well.

Still, Maryland officials will study the possibility of expanding the effort into prisons depending on the progress of the initiative. The first programs will be started by January in Baltimore and at the jails in Howard, Montgomery, St. Mary’s and Prince George’s counties. Baltimore County has already started a similar effort under a federal grant. All jails are scheduled to have programs running by Jan. 1, 2023.

“I had to focus on where the greatest need was,” Barron said. “It’s a huge first step. It has the potential to make a huge impact on the opioid crisis.”

People suffering from opioid addiction sentenced to shorter stays in county jails and Baltimore’s pre-trial detention center often endure painful withdrawal, and studies show that they are more at risk of fatal overdoses soon after they are released from custody than the general population. There were about 7,400 people incarcerated in local jails around Maryland last year and about 18,600 in state prisons. According to the Maryland Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services, approximately 70 percent of individuals who enter the system suffer from non-specific substance abuse or dependence.

“Drug overdose is among the leading causes of death for individuals re-entering the community, with a majority of these overdoses involving opioids,” according to a report by the U.S. Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. “The field of criminal justice has been slow to incorporate Food and Drug Administration-approved” medications for opioid use disorder into routine practices.

“In the midst of the opioid epidemic, states should consider the use of federal and state funding to create or expand evidence-based treatments, including [medications], in criminal justice settings,” the report stated.

The House of Delegates on Saturday voted 138-1 to pass the Senate-approved version.

The program will require jails to have a medical professional screen incoming inmates for substance abuse disorder and allow use of methadone, buprenorphine-based Suboxone and naltrexone-based Vivitrol. All of Maryland’s 23 counties and Baltimore are expected to have their own programs in place by Jan. 1, 2023, a network anticipated to cost $8 million.

One of the only other states that has rolled out the use of three medications in prisons is Rhode Island, which like Maryland has one of the nation’s worst per-capita rates of fatal opioid overdoses.

A Brown University analysis of the program started in 2016 showed a 61 percent decrease in overdose deaths after people left prison. The decline “contributed to an overall 12 percent reduction in overdose deaths in the state’s general population,” the study reported.

Providing such treatment in prison, “with linkage to treatment in the community after release, is a promising strategy for rapidly addressing the opioid epidemic nationwide,” the researchers wrote in February.

Treatment proponents have been calling on state government to provide medications behind bars for years.

From January through September last year, 1,648 Maryland residents died of opioid-related overdoses, a nearly 10 percent increase over the same nine-month period in 2017. While heroin overdoses dropped 23 percent during that time, fentanyl has eliminated any progress. The increase in Baltimore during that time was more steep: the 607 people who died of opioid-related overdoses was 16 percent higher than over the same nine months in 2017.

The need for the legislation is necessary because “correctional facilities are often the first point of contact for treatment within high-risk populations,” wrote Karen Stokes, director of government relations for Baltimore, in her letter supporting the measure. “This is often the time that individuals are the most receptive to receiving treatment and prevention messaging surrounding substance use and addiction. Many prisoners have access to regular health care services only when they are incarcerated.”

Opponents of the bill raise concerns about the potential the medications have to be used as contraband.

In January the Maryland State Prosecutor’s office concluded a two year corruption and bribery investigation that led to the conviction of 18 people, including two correctional officers, for their roles in smuggling drugs — including Suboxone strips — into Jessup Correctional Institution.

But some correction officials did testify in favor of the effort.

Mary Lou McDonough, corrections director in Prince George’s County, said at a committee hearing that the county volunteered to be among the first to start a program because they are “very excited about it.”

“The thing to remember,” she said, is that the effort requires counseling and peer support in addition to the various medications.

“They have to be willing to participate in all of that,” McDonough said.

Barron said he expects Hogan to sign the legislation, given the governor’s call to increase funding to fight opioid overdoses.

“The governor looks forward to reviewing this legislation when it reaches his desk,” a spokeswoman said.

