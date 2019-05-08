Ransomware attack on Baltimore government computers 'very serious issue'

Baltimore Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young is expected to give an update Wednesday on a ransomware attack that forced the city to take many computer systems offline.

Officials confirmed Tuesday the city had fallen victim to hackers demanding payment to unlock encrypted files, but the Democratic mayor’s office has not provided any detail on the scale of the problem or how long it might take to fix.

Speaking after the weekly Board of Estimates meeting, Democratic City Council President Brandon Scott told reporters, “it’s a very serious issue.”

Scott said the city IT office made some changes in the last year after being hit by a previous attack, but he plans to review the budget to ensure enough resources are being devoted to computer security.

“This is something I’ve talked about a lot,” Scott said.

The attack Tuesday appears to have used a form of ransomware called RobbinHood. Hackers asked for about $76,000 to free city files, but a spokesman for the mayor’s office said the city won’t pay.

The attack took down the city email system and some phone systems.

Democratic Councilman Bill Henry tweeted that the Department of Public Works has agreed to waive late fees on any water bill payments delayed because of the attack.

This article will be updated.

iduncan@baltsun.com

twitter.com/iduncan