Kim Hairston, Baltimore Sun

Baltimore, Md--11/8/14--Left to right, Joe Gros, 21, senior, Brad Notaro, 21, senior, and Michael Lamantia, 21, senior, 21, Towson University are members of Theta Chi fraternity planting native grasses in a rain garden behind the Union Rowe apartments in historic Franklin Square. Gros and Notaro are among several of the members who were hazed while pledging Pi Lambda Phi fraternity three years ago. They came together to form a chapter of Theta Chi.