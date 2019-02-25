Maryland General Assembly passes $44B budget. Here's what's in it

The Maryland General Assembly on March 27 approved its version of Gov. Larry Hogan’s more than $44 billion state operating budget after the Senate and House worked out their differences Monday in Annapolis. As in most years, the General Assembly’s budget bills largely track the governor’s original proposals. Lawmakers trimmed a bit more than $300 million, less than 1 percent of the governor’s proposal. The budget would grow 2.2 percent over last year. Here are some of the ways the budget bills differ from the governor’s plan.