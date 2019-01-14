Highlights from Maryland General Assembly 2016 session

Barbara Haddock Taylor / Baltimore Sun

Lawmakers chose not to pass legislation to open up manufacturers of lead paint to new lawsuits. Also failing were proposals to increase landlord fees to pay for more lead inspectors and to require construction companies demolishing homes to post notices, get permits and comply with certain health standards. Even so, advocates said they’re encouraged a bill passed that’s intended to prevent companies from taking advantage of families who have won lead poisoning judgments. The Structured Settlement Reform Act creates safeguards for families who face “possible exploitation” when offered cash instead of a stream of settlement payments after winning a personal injury lawsuit.