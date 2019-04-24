Anne Arundel County delegate posts advertisements, tries to sell car on official social media

Looking to buy a car or visit a local urgent care? Look no further than Del. Sid Saab’s political Twitter account.

The Crownsville Republican said he inadvertently posted advertisements for Chesapeake ERgent Care and a 1986 Nissan 300ZX. Saab has a business interest in the urgent care.

Saab said the posts were an “honest” mistake and deleted them.

“All these tweets were intended to be personal,” Saab said. “It was an oversight on my end. I don’t think anyone intends to promote a business or sell a car on the delegate page.”

It is against Maryland ethics law to use a person’s title or position to enrich themselves. The Maryland General Assembly polices its politicians through the Legislative Ethics Joint Committee. In 2019, the General Assembly censured Del. Mary Ann Lisanti, D-Harford County, for her use of a racial slur. And the body reprimanded Del. Jay Jalisi, D-Baltimore County, after an ethics investigation found Jalisi had been abusive to his staff. Jalisi denied the charges in a written statement.

The ethics counsel for the Maryland General Assembly did not immediately return a request for comment.

Saab said both of those incidents were far more heinous and weren’t comparable to his Twitter postings.

In 2015, the committee sent a letter to Sen. Bryan Simonaire after he appeared on a television commercial. The committee told Simonaire his appearance was a violation, but didn’t recommend any punishments. Simonaire said he was trying to help a friend and didn’t realize he was violating ethics rules by taking part in the commercial. He wasn’t paid.

Most of Saab’s tweets were just links to his personal Facebook page. After digging through the settings, Saab realized his personal Facebook was automatically posting links to his Twitter account. Facebook can be linked to Twitter, meaning Facebook posts will show up on the other social media account. Every time Saab posted to his personal Facebook, a link would appear on his delegate Twitter.

He said most of his social media postings are all done on Facebook and his mistake was not linking the delegate social media accounts together, he said.

The Capital reviewed all of the county’s state delegate and senator social media accounts dating back to the beginning of the 2019 Maryland General Assembly session. No other delegates and senators made similar type posts.

Del. Nic Kipke, R-Pasadena, said Saab should not have been making the posts. Before Saab realized the wrong accounts were linked, Kipke posited that Saab had made that mistake.

Kipke is the minority party leader in the House of Delegates.

“Anytime you (post) something that uses your title to sell something or promote something that is yours or someone else’s, I believe that is a violation of the ethics rules,” Kipke said.