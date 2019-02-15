Oyster (legislation) season arrives in Annapolis

Oyster season started in October; oyster legislation season started in January.

Lawmakers are weighing oyster issues like management, sanctuaries, substrate and aquaculture this session, with a bill that could allow homeowners to reject leases in front of their homes.

They are also weighing two bills related to a process that was already in motion -- an update to the state’s Oyster Management Plan by the Department of Natural Resources that will shape policy for a decade.

The plan is a framework for the management of the state’s oyster population and a draft is expected in April — but one of the bills calls for extra study and final recommendations in 2021.

The Chesapeake Bay’s market-sized oyster population is about 300 million — or half the amount found in 1999 — according to DNR.

The last plan was written in 2004 and focused largely on disease, DNR Fishing and Boating Services Director Dave Blazer told the state’s Oyster Advisory Commission Monday. It was amended in 2010.

A draft of the plan with updated objectives, strategies and actions is expected to be released around April, DNR spokesman Gregg Bortz said, followed by a 30-day public comment period on the plan.

Regulators can use strategies outlined in the plan even if the plan doesn’t list specific actions -- for example, the plan could suggest keeping a limit on the number of bushels watermen can harvest in a day, but not specify what the limit is, leaving room for future regulations.

A survey of members of the Oyster Advisory Commission, which includes oystermen, elected officials, researchers and environmentalists, found that a majority of members disagreed with using total allowable catch, individual transferable quotas, maximum harvest size and slot harvest size for management.

State Sen. Steve Hershey is sponsoring legislation that would ask the DNR to study how harvesting affects oyster propagation and review Virginia’s oyster management as part of the plan.

Hershey, R-Upper Shore, said he introduced the bill after a University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science representative said at an Education, Health and Environment Committee briefing that they had limited data on rotational harvesting.

“I want to make sure the scientists do more than study oysters from a lab, we need them to get out on the water, talk to the oystermen and evaluate other methods that will propagate and restore the oyster population,” Hershey wrote in an email.

“While it is well recognized that Virginia has more favorable conditions, they are also using other management actions that are proving to be very effective. We should learn from them.”

In Virginia, specific oyster bars are closed and opened on a two- or three-year rotation, according to NOAA’s Chesapeake Bay office.

State Sen. Sarah Elfreth has introduced a bill this session that would create a different stakeholders group specifically tasked with submitting management recommendations to Gov. Larry Hogan in July of 2021, as well as the General Assembly.

The group would be composed of a representative from each county watermen’s association, the state watermen’s association, a commercial seafood group, the aquaculture industry, the Chesapeake Bay Foundation, the Nature Conservancy, the Coastal Conservation Association of Maryland and representatives from state and federal agencies.

Elfreth, D-Annapolis, said her group differs from the advisory commission because members won’t be appointed by the secretary of natural resources and it will focus solely on the management plan.

To make a recommendation on something, the group has to have a 75 percent consensus. The stakeholders group would also use a facilitator — oysters have been a rocky issue in the past.

“I really think this process is going to take the politics out,” Elfreth said.

The bill also calls for public listening sessions, mandates the University of Maryland Center for Environmental Science’s involvement and would keep sanctuaries closed until the plan is complete, which some watermen have already called for to reopen for harvesting.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Capital. »