As minimum marriage age bill fails in Maryland, married minors speak for themselves

The question of whether teens should get married primarily has been a battle among adults.

Monday marked the fourth year Del. Vanessa Atterbeary has tried — and failed — to raise the minimum marriage age in Maryland.

Under state law, 15-year-olds can marry in the case of pregnancy or birth of a child if they have parental consent. Those 16- and 17-years-old only need parental consent.

As Atterbeary has pushed for her bills to raise the minimum marriage age to 18, lawmakers and advocacy groups have hashed the issue out at the State House.

Those who fight for the law to stay the same consider teens who marry to be “mature minors.” To those who want the minimum marriage age raised, they’re seen as victims of a forced situation.

To the rest, they’re just kids who want to start families early.

Almost 3,400 teens married in Maryland from 2000 to 2017, according to Maryland Health Department statistics. While that number might seem large, the rate of teen marriage is declining.

In 2016, 85 teens married. Then 79 teens married in 2017. The department did not have 2018 figures for the state, but five teens married in Anne Arundel County in 2018, according to marriage records. So far, no teens in the county have married in 2019, according to the Clerk of the Circuit Court.

In trying to reach the 22 couples with at least one underage party married in Anne Arundel since 2013, The Capital connected with two women who married as teenagers.

Three years after marrying at 16, Tabassum Jamal doesn’t regret a thing.

“(Marriage) was good for me,” she says. “I’m happy.”

If somebody says it’s about the age … forget about the age — Raihan Alam, who moved to Maryland to marry Tabassum Jamal at age 16.

Skyler, another Maryland woman, said being forced into marriage at 16 made her a victim of unimaginable abuse.

“I figured it was over and I was going to die that way,” she said.

Married for love

In Bangladesh, parents can arrange their children’s marriages. But Tabassum Jamal and Raihan Alam said they set up their parents when the couple married in 2016.

Jamal was 16-years-old and Alam was 27, though it’s hard to tell the couple is 11 years apart by looking at them. She said she knew she’d loved him since eighth grade.

Alam found Jamal while looking for someone else on Facebook. He thought she was pretty and liked her name, which means “smile” in Bengali. Then he saw they had mutual friends through their families. He sent her a “poke” and they started messaging and calling each other.

Alam said he was hesitant at first because of the age difference, but after falling for Jamal and with encouragement from both of their families, he came to Maryland from his home in Miami two and a half years later. They met and got married.

“I knew I was going to marry her anyway,” Alam said. “It doesn’t matter the age. It’s my fate. She understands me. That’s what I want in a wife.”

The couple said getting married made them feel more settled and secure in America. In Bangladesh, more than half of girls are married by the age of 18, according to a 2016 United Nations Children's Fund study.

“When you get married you have a lot of responsibility and it makes you mature,” Jamal said.

She and Alam don’t plan to have children any time soon. She’s in a pre-medical program at Anne Arundel Community College and plans to start the medical program at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County this summer.

“Everything is going fine. I don’t regret my decisions. (Marriage) was good for me,” she said. “Still, now I don’t feel like I got married too early. I never thought of that. I’m happy.”

They hope the minimum marriage age never changes.

“If somebody says it’s about the age … forget about the age,” Alam said. “There is so much divorce. Later on, people are going to say there should be no more marriage because of the divorce rate. So many issues can be involved. You can’t just blame it on the age.”

Married by force

Skyler remembers her parents trying to get her engaged as young as 13. She’s spoke with The Capital on the condition that she be identified only by her first name.

Like Jamal, Skyler comes from a Muslim family. Unlike Jamal, she said she had no say in her marriage. She said her parents arranged her marriage with a man who was 32 when she was 16 in 2009.

Her story sounds like something out of a piece of novel, not something that happened in Maryland.

She said in the four years they were married — in which she wasn’t his only wife — her husband kept her locked in the house without a phone, television or radio. She wasn’t allowed to have friends, she said. When she had trouble getting pregnant, she said she was punished.

“I was a very useless woman who was trash. He told me that every day,” Skyler said. “A couple of nights before I left he was beating me to the point where I had given up on life. I figured it was over and I was going to die that way.”

It’s not a religious thing. It’s not a cultural thing. It’s not a foreign thing. This is happening to Americans every day — Skylar, a former child bride who now advocates for raising the age for marriage in Maryland.

After she was able to leave her husband, Skyler said she had to use her husband’s lawyer and ended up losing custody of their two children.

Skyler has become an advocate for “child brides,” testifying with the Tahirih Justice Center as its leaders lobby to raise the marriage age around the country.

“We have to do something. We have to have some sort of boundaries so this doesn’t continue to happen,” she said. “It’s not a religious thing. It’s not a cultural thing. It’s not a foreign thing. This is happening to Americans every day.”

What grownups say

In the General Assembly this year, lawmakers agreed 18-year-olds shouldn’t buy tobacco products and raised the age to 21.

Because they couldn’t agree on what age teens should get married, they can keep getting married at 15, 16 and 17.

After having her bill pass in the House and fighting for it in the Senate until almost midnight on the last day of the 2019 session, Atterbeary doesn’t know how she’s going to handle the issue if she brings it to the State House a fifth year.

“When I go back to my district, the No. 1 question I get asked is, ‘What’s wrong with you folks in Annapolis? Why can’t you get this passed?’” she said. “We need to take Maryland in a different direction.”

As Jeanne Smoot, senior counsel for policy and strategy at the Tahirih Justice Center, fought to raise the marriage age alongside Atterbeary, she also lobbied to ban the marriage of minors across the country.