Maryland Senate passes boardroom gender diversity legislation

The Maryland Senate passed legislation Thursday that would require qualifying Maryland companies to provide information regarding the number of women members of their Boards of Directors.

Senate Bill 911 would require companies filing personal property reports to the Department of Assessments and Taxation include the number of female board members and the total number of Board of Directors. Sen. Pam Beidle, D-Linthicum, introduced the legislation to collect data on female representation of Maryland companies. It passed with a 40 to 6 vote.

There are studies showing that women work differently than men and companies with more female representation perform better, Beidle said.

Support local journalism. Subscribe to The Capital today »

“It is not in anyway requiring anyone to appoint women but bring attention to the issue that women are under represented,” Beidle said.

Companies required to file the female representation information include nonprofit organizations with an operating budget exceeding $5 million. Publicly traded companies have to file the information if sales exceed $5 million.

The requirement doesn’t apply to a privately held company if at least 75 percent of shareholders are family members.

Beidle said she was inspired to craft the legislation after learning Maryland was behind nationally regarding women board members. Women make up about 16.8 percent of Maryland’s board members, lagging behind the national average of 22 percent for Fortune 500 companies, according to The Executive Alliance’s 2018 report Women Board of Directors in Maryland.

SB 911 will cross over to the House of Delegates, which has passed its own version of the legislation cross filed by Del. Shelly Hettleman, D-Baltimore County. House Bill 1116 was passed by the House of Delegates with 103-34 vote. It is slightly different than the senate version of the bill, meaning it could lead to a conference committee to hash out differences.

Beidle’s bill passed after the Monday crossover deadline, so it will have to go through the House of Delegates Rules and Executive Nominations Committee. After passing through rules it will be assigned to a House of Delegates committee. Once both chambers agree on a version of the bill, it will go before the governor to become law.